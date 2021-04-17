2 more bodies pulled from lift boat that capsized in gulf; 9 people still missing

Rescue divers searching the Seacor Power, a commercial vessel that capsized earlier this week off Louisiana, have pulled two more bodies from the lift boat’s engine room.

The Coast Guard would not release their names but confirmed Donjon Marine commercial divers found the crew members unresponsive on Friday, the fourth straight day of search efforts. Prior to the tragic discovery, some had expressed hope the pair would pulled alive from the room, located on the port-side of the vessel.

“Our deepest sympathy goes out to the family, friends and loved ones of everyone involved in this tragic incident,” said Capt. Will Watson, commander of Coast Guard Sector New Orleans. “We are using every asset available to us to continue our search efforts.”

Six of the 19 people aboard the he 129-foot lift boat were rescued after it capsized several miles south of Port Fourchon, Louisiana, on Tuesday.

The first body was recovered Wednesday and MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew on Thursday spotted a person in the water at 7:10 p.m.

The Coast Guard cutter Benjamin Dailey recovered the man and transported him to Coast Guard Station Grand Isle, where he was pronounced dead, according to a Coast Guard press release.

Lafourche Parish Coroner John King has identified those men as captain David Ledet, 63, of Thibodaux and 69-year-old Ernest Williams of Arnaudville, according to NOLA.com.

Search and rescue efforts were briefly hampered on Thursday amid a fierce storm that brought with it huge gusts of winds and heavy rainfall. They were able to return to waters early Friday morning.

“The divers had to stop diving mid-morning due to dangerous weather conditions but resumed diving operations again at approximately 1:30 p.m,” the Coast Guard said.

Nine people remained missing on Saturday and search efforts were still underway.

———