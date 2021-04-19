News briefs

Biden bars federal agencies from using controversial phrase ‘illegal alien’

President Joe Biden’s administration has ordered U.S. immigration agencies to stop using the controversial and dehumanizing phrase “illegal alien” in reference to migrants.

The term was common during former President Donald Trump’s administration, turning up frequently in statements and news releases from both Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Customs and Border Protection.

The Washington Post reported that the shift — which also bans the phrase “assimilation” in favor of “integration” — was outlined in memos sent Monday to ICE and CBP.

The White House confirmed the change to the Daily News, but declined to provide further comment.

“As the nation’s premier law enforcement agency, we set a tone and example for our country and partners across the world,” Troy Miller, the acting CBP commissioner, said in a memo. “We enforce our nation’s laws while also maintaining the dignity of every individual with whom we interact. The words we use matter and will serve to further confer that dignity to those in our custody.”

—New York Daily News

Ohio Rep. Steve Stivers to leave Congress next month

WASHINGTON — Rep. Steve Stivers, an Ohio Republican, said Monday he would depart Congress next month to take a lobbying job.

He plans to join the Ohio Chamber of Commerce as president and CEO, Stivers said on Twitter.

The move comes amid speculation that Stivers might run for the state’s open Senate seat in 2022, and after his campaign disclosed that it had hauled in nearly $1.4 million in the first quarter of this year.

“Throughout my career, I’ve worked to promote policies that drive our economy forward, get folks to work, and put our fiscal house in order,” Stivers said in his announcement. “I’m excited to announce that I will be taking on a new opportunity that allows me to continue to do that.”

Stivers chaired House Republicans’ campaign arm in the 2018 election cycle, when Democrats reclaimed the majority, and he did not seek a second term running the National Republican Congressional Committee.

Stivers at times clashed with the extreme right-wing of his own party and, during the Trump era, decried a lack of civility in the nation’s politics. “Our politics have gotten very partisan and personal,” Stivers said in 2018, noting his effort with fellow Ohio Rep. Joyce Beatty, a Democrat, in a Civility Caucus. The point of that caucus, he said in a news release at the time, aimed “to show people there is a better way and to help all 300 million Americans understand there is a way you can disagree without being disagreeable.”

—CQ-Roll Call

First grader shot 6 times; Chicago police investigating if father was target

CHICAGO – The 7-year-old girl killed Sunday afternoon while with her father in a McDonald’s drive-thru was a first grade student who attended a Chicago public school in Humboldt Park and Chicago detectives are investigating her fatal shooting as possibly targeting her father, according to police.

Jaslyn Adams, 7, was shot six times Sunday as she and her father waited in a drive-thru line at the McDonald’s, 3200 W. Roosevelt Road in the Homan Square neighborhood on the West Side, a preliminary police report states.

A responding police officer took the gravely injured child in a squad car and rushed her to Stroger Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 4:39 p.m. Her father, 29, with whom she had been in an Infiniti sedan in the drive-thru lane at the time of the shooting, was shot once in the lower back, the report states. He also was taken to Stroger in serious condition.

Forty-five spent shell casings — 28 from a handgun of one caliber and 17 from a handgun of another caliber — were found at the scene, according to the police report.

Investigators believe two people in a silver Audi approached from Kedzie Avenue and pulled up next to the Infiniti sedan Jaslyn Adams and her father were traveling in. A person got out of the front passenger seat and a second person got out of the rear passenger seat and both began shooting at the Infiniti, according to the report.

At some point during the barrage of gunfire, the Infiniti rolled forward and “crashed into the McDonalds intercom system in the drive-thru after being struck by multiple” bullets, the report said.

—Chicago Tribune

Permitless gun carry in Texas lacks Senate support, lieutenant governor says

AUSTIN, Texas — Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick on Monday said a bill that would let people carry handguns in public without a license does not have the votes to pass in the GOP-controlled Senate, just days after the measure received House approval.

Patrick, a Republican who presides over the Senate, has not had an appetite for the bill in previous sessions, although he said Monday that he would meet with representatives of law enforcement groups that oppose no-permit carry and groups such as the National Rifle Association and Gun Owners of America that support it.

It's not clear which senators do not support the measure, but the Senate has yet to pass a bill out of committee that would repeal the state's license to carry law.

Last week, the Texas House voted 87-58, largely along party lines, to approve the measure. House Speaker Dade Phelan, R-Beaumont, has long been a supporter of the idea.

—Austin American-Statesman

