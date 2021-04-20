Nomination of ‘Dr. Drew’ for homeless commission is pulled after outcry

LOS ANGELES – A celebrity doctor nominated to a local homeless commission has been pulled from consideration after community members objected and mounted a #DumpDrDrew Twitter campaign accusing him of promoting policies that criminalize homelessness.

Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger announced Monday evening that she had withdrawn her nomination for Dr. David Drew Pinsky, more commonly known as “Dr. Drew,” for the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority, a 10-member commission appointed by city and county elected officials.

Barger, who represents the 5th District, said she was dismayed that anyone would question “the appointment of a doctor with a passion for addressing these issues when a new voice is clearly needed.”

She said the nomination and the outcry it generated had become a distraction from important conversations about care for people experiencing homelessness.

“We need to face the sad reality of homelessness in Los Angeles: individuals are dying on our streets from preventable causes due to mental illness and substance abuse,” Barger said. “I hope we can move past pettiness and instead focus our time and energy on working to solve the hard problems, rather than looking for excuses to place blame.”

Pinsky could not be immediately reached for comment.

Generally, the county Board of Supervisors unanimously approves appointments to local boards and commissions at the beginning of its meeting, as part of its consent agenda. They are rarely, if ever, seen as controversial.

By Monday evening, more than 100 people had submitted public comments asking the supervisors not to approve the nomination. Fewer than five people wrote in supporting Pinsky’s nomination.

“Please for the love of god do not appoint Dr. Drew to work with the homeless in any capacity. This is a frustrating, pathetic joke. Please treat the unhoused legitimately as human beings,” one resident wrote.

Pinsky, 62, has a current license to practice medicine in California and lists his specialties on the California medical board’s website as internal medicine and psychiatry. He reported to the board attending the University of Southern California’s medical school.

The “Celebrity Rehab With Dr. Drew” physician rose to fame through his nationally syndicated radio show, “Loveline,” which was adapted for MTV and aired in the late ’90s. With actor and co-host Adam Carolla, the duo regularly doled out sex and relationship advice to their loyal fans.

In recent years, Pinsky honed in on the homelessness crisis, disputing that it was caused by a lack of housing; he argued that it was primarily driven by a significant need for mental health and addiction treatment.

L.A. homeless rights advocates have pointed out that Pinsky has regularly overreported on his show and in public appearances the number of homeless people who have a mental illness or substance use disorder.

Pinsky said in an interview Friday that he’d known Barger for more than 10 years and wanted to be on the LAHSA commission to learn and offer his professional insight after working in the addiction field for several years.

“Every day, I wake up mortified” about homelessness in L.A. County, said Pinsky, who lives in Pasadena. “I talk about it a lot with people who will listen, and Kathryn Barger is someone I know, and I’ve just been expressing my gravest concerns about the lack of progress and the continued body count. She suggested I serve on this committee.”

The appointment not only drew ire from local advocates but also prompted strong criticism from the National Coalition for Housing Justice, which published a letter signed by a some of the largest homelessness and housing advocacy groups in the country.

The coalition said it didn’t typically weigh in on local issues but that the efforts to combat homelessness in L.A. County were too important not to weigh in.

“Appointing a celebrity who is unqualified and misinformed to a position that makes critical decisions on homelessness policy and program design is both dangerous and alarming,” the leaders wrote.

The letter pointed to statements Pinsky had made regarding housing, arguing that it is a “hoax” that the housing crisis is what is driving homelessness, and opinions he has expressed supporting the threat of jail to force someone into shelter.

Beyond his statements about homelessness, “Dr. Pinsky has promoted anti-immigrant rhetoric, claiming ‘a large immigrant population coming in carrying parasites and tuberculosis’ has contributed to public health challenges in homeless encampments,” the leaders said in their letter.

Barger did not include in her statement who she was replacing as her appointment to the LAHSA commission.

(Times staff writer Benjamin Oreskes contributed to this report.)