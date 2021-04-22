Rescuers work to retrieve body of person who plunged into gorge, Georgia officials say

Rescue efforts for a person who plunged from a ledge at Tallulah Gorge State Park have become a recovery mission, Georgia officials say. Image courtesy of Habersham County Emergency Services

Efforts to rescue a person at a north Georgia state park have “transitioned [to] a recovery” mission, according to emergency services officials.

Crews arrived at Tallulah Gorge State Park on Thursday after officials say a person fell or jumped from a high ledge, WSB-TV reported, citing Habersham County Emergency Services.

Several agencies remained on scene late Thursday afternoon, including the Tallulah Falls Police Department, Rabun Fire and Georgia Department of Natural Resources park rangers, officials said.

Described as “one of the most spectacular canyons” on the East Coast, the Tallulah Gorge is two miles long and, at its highest point, is nearly 1,000 feet deep, according to the park’s website.

Crews have to rappel down the massive canyon to recover the victim’s body.

“This will be a long process and crews will be on scene for an extended period of time,” Habersham County Emergency Services Director Chad Black told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

No other details about the victim were released.