Beijing hopes US companies will push to scrap China tariffs

China hopes U.S. companies will press their government to cancel additional tariffs on China, cease “decoupling” and supply suspension, and stop suppressing Chinese companies, a top diplomat said.

Xie Feng, a vice minister of foreign affairs, made the comments during a meeting with officials from major U.S. companies last week.

He said that American companies are stakeholders in Chinese-U.S. cooperation, according to a statement posted on the ministry’s website.

Competition between the world’s two largest economies should be more of a track-and-field competition than a life-and-death gladiatorial confrontation, he said.

Among those participating in the April 22 meeting were officials from the American Chamber of Commerce in Shanghai, General Motors, Ford Motor, Walt Disney, Delta Air Lines, United Airlines and UPS.