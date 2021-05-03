McDonald’s is offering free McFlurries on Tuesday. Here’s how to get one

A sign is displayed over a McDonald’s restaurant, Tuesday, April 27, 2021, in Des Moines, Iowa. The chain is offering free McFlurries on May 4. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall) AP

As it turns out, McDonald’s hollow McFlurry spoon is not actually a straw — but if you’ve ever mistaken it for one, the fast food giant wants to say sorry with a little treat.

On May 4, McDonald’s is offering free regular-size Caramel Brownie McFlurries to customers who thought the spoon was a straw. Or as the company puts it: “so yeah, everyone.”

To get your hands on the free treat, you’ll have to download the McDonald’s app and register for an account, if you haven’t already.

From there, just scan the offer code in the app on May 4 then pick up your free McFlurry at a participating McDonald’s.

There’s no purchase necessary and you can only use the code once.

McDonald’s is offering free Caramel Brownie McFlurries on Tuesday, May 4. It is the treat’s newest flavor. McDonald's

If delivery is more your thing, you can get a free regular-size Caramel Brownie McFlurry brought directly to your door between May 3 and 9 when you spend at least $15 for a McDonald’s delivery with UberEats, the company said.

And in case you were wondering, McDonald’s said the hollow McFlurry straw is “a key piece of the mixing process.”

McDonald’s announced the Caramel Brownie McFlurry last month, made with vanilla soft serve, fudge brownie pieces and caramel drizzle.

It landed at stores Monday and will only be available for a limited time, though the chain didn’t say how long.

You can find your nearest McDonald’s here.

