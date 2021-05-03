National
Glass-walled London estate where director Tim Burton once lived listed for $27 million
A home as unique as its previous tenant has landed on the London market for $27 million.
Hollywood director Tim Burton lived in the unconventional estate named the Eglon House, a five-bedroom, glass-walled house in Primrose Hill, as he created the live-action remake of the popular Disney cartoon “Dumbo,” outlets including the New York Post reported.
The glass-walled house was said to be inspired by the Maison de Verre, a cult mansion in Paris, France, that was built between 1928 and 1932, the Evening Standard said.
The London property was built in 2016 and has an indoor swimming pool, a sauna, steam room, floor-to-ceiling windows, a cocktail bar and a primary suite that is 2,000 square feet, according to People magazine.
“Elgon House is a unique home without a parallel in London,” Mark Pollack of Aston Chase said to People. “Secreted away at the foot of a peaceful mews, located in the very heart of Primrose Hill, the property is ideal for the growing number of super-prime buyers who favor maintaining a low profile.”
The estate itself is composed of “two interlinked buildings set around a private courtyard and joined at basement level,” the listing said.
“The house has been designed with flexibility in mind, and many of the spaces would suit a variety of uses. It could be used as a dwelling, as a commercial building, or as a combination of the two. It would work equally well for a family requiring guest / staff accommodation as it would for an art foundation requiring premises with significant spatial drama.”
Burton is one of Hollywood’s most celebrated directors/producers/screenwriters who has created such work as “Edward Scissorhands,” “Batman,” “Beetlejuice” and “The Nightmare Before Christmas.”
