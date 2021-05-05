Watch Bob Ross dolls take thrilling test ride on top-rated roller coaster in Ohio

Ohio amusement park Kings Island needed test riders for its top-rated roller coaster, so it strapped in Bob Ross dolls for the milelong journey.

Video posted by the Cincinnati-area amusement park shows the plush dolls of the beloved painter riding the Orion coaster, which USA Today readers named the best new amusement park attraction of 2020.

The video includes the Bob Rosses taking the 300-foot plunge down Orion and dropping down its eight hills. The coaster reaches a top speed of 91 mph.

At 5,321 feet, Orion is the tallest and fastest roller coaster at Kings Island.

The dolls, which will be available as prizes at the amusement park, were unharmed during the test ride.

Kings Island shared the video on Facebook Tuesday morning, and fans got a kick out of the test ride.

“Did one of them say, ‘Look at those happy little trees?’” one commenter said, alluding to one of Ross’ popular sayings.

“Honestly the fact that these all stayed in makes me feel super safe,” another commenter said.

Kings Island will open its gates to the general public for its 2021 season on May 15.