3 women arrested after pig’s head left at former home of Chauvin witness, CA cops say

Rowan Dalbey, Kristen Aumoithe and Amber Lucas were arrested after a pig’s head was left at the former home of a Chauvin expert witness, Santa Rosa police said. Santa Rosa Police Department

Three women were arrested after a severed pig’s head was left at the former California home of a witness who testified at the trial of Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd, according to police.

A group of people threw a pig’s head and splattered pig’s blood at Santa Rosa home on April 17 before running away, police said.

The home is the previous residence of Barry Brodd, a former Santa Rosa Police Department officer who testified in Chauvin’s defense, police said on Facebook. Brodd isn’t a California resident anymore and hasn’t lived there in years, so it “appears the victim was falsely targeted,” according to authorities.

Police said they arrested Rowan Dalbey, 20; Kristen Aumoithe, 34 and Amber Lucas, 35, all of Santa Rosa on May 11. The women were charged with conspiracy and felony counts of vandalism and booked into jail, according to police.

The women are also accused of splashing blood on a hand statue in front of the Santa Rosa Plaza mall, leaving a sign that read “oink oink” with a picture of a pig, police said.

Authorities said they believe more people were involved in the vandalism and have asked for help in identifying them.

Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer, was found guilty in April of second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, died while in police custody on May 25, and his death sparked an avalanche of protests across the nation. He died after Chauvin, who is white, pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes, as three other officers didn’t intervene.

A 17-year-old bystander took video of the incident, in which Floyd can be heard saying, “Please, please, please, I can’t breathe.”

Brodd testified as an expert witness in defense of Chauvin and said he “was acting with objective reasonableness following Minneapolis Police Department policy and current standards of law enforcement in his interactions with Mr. Floyd,” ABC News reported.

Other experts testified that Chauvin’s actions didn’t align with policies on use of force and law enforcement standards.

Santa Rosa Police Chief Rainer Navarro said in a statement after Brodd’s testimony that his “comments do not reflect the values and beliefs” of the police department.