Angels pick up reliever Strickland from Rays

Tampa Bay Rays relief pitcher Hunter Strickland delivers to the New York Yankees during the ninth inning of a baseball game Thursday, May 13, 2021, in St. Petersburg, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
BOSTON

Looking to bolster the majors’ worst pitching staff, the Los Angeles Angels acquired right-handed reliever Hunter Strickland from the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday for a player to be named or cash.

The 32-year-old Strickland has a 1.69 ERA in 16 innings with the Rays this season.

The Angels (16-21) entered the day with a majors’ worst 5.21 ERA and have lost three straight, sitting a season-low five games under .500.

Strickland owns a 16-16 record with a 3.14 ERA in his eight seasons in the big leagues.

