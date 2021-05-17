Champagne glass filled with 33 gallons as NC restaurant aims for the record books

A restaurant along the North Carolina coast attempted to break a record for largest champagne flute. Screengrab from WECT Facebook page

Gallon after gallon, a giant champagne glass filled up as a North Carolina restaurant tried to earn a spot in the record books.

Oceanic Restaurant in Wrightsville Beach said it hoped to make history on Sunday when it allowed customers to add to the massive flute. Photos from news outlets show dozens of bottles of the bubbly drink Orangina waiting for a chance to join the action.

So did the restaurant break a world record?

The champagne glass held 33 gallons, which is believed to have been the highest amount ever, WECT reported. And we can toast to that.

For comparison, Guinness World Records shows the reigning largest flute was filled with 26.54 gallons of sparkling wine. That record was set in the Garibaldi region of Brazil in 2014.

The latest attempt to make history was billed as a chance to celebrate the spring brunch season and National Mimosa Day, which honors the mid-morning cocktail that typically combines champagne and orange juice. But Oceanic said the event, sponsored by Orangina, also was designed to help workers struggling during the coronavirus pandemic.

“The hospitality industry, restaurant industry, really, really got hit hard,” said Oceanic general manager Mark Zecher, according to WWAY. “So, we’re just trying to give back a little bit, do what we can for our fellow... restaurant workers, hospitality industry, where it has really felt the pain.”

Throughout this month, Zecher’s establishment said it is donating a portion of all Orangina purchases to the N.C. Restaurant Workers Relief Fund. The fund has raised more than $1.4 million to help service industry employees who lost their jobs during COVID-19, according to a news release.

The Oceanic is located near the water in Wrightsville Beach, just outside Wilmington.

A restaurant spokesperson didn’t immediately respond to McClatchy News’ request for comment on Monday.