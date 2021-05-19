See inside former longtime NY home of Walter Cronkite. Brownstone for sale for $7.7M

The longtime New York home of “the most trusted man in America” — Walter Cronkite — is for sale at $7.7 million.

The CBS news icon bought the four-story brownstone for $40,000 after moving to New York in the early 1950s. There was still a squatter living there at the time, according to the New York Post.

The 4,000-square-foot Brownstone is located on a tree-lined street in the Yorkville neighborhood near Carl Schurz Park. Cronkite and his wife Mary “Betsy” Cronkite raised their three children in the home at 519 E. 84th St.

Cronkite died in 2009.

The sellers are Joseph Faccibene and Mary Kay Coyle, who bought the home in 1999, the New York Post reported.

“A painstaking and thoughtful renovation brings this house to the 21st century while maintaining the elegance charm and grace of another era truly setting this house apart from all others,” according to the official listing.

The home has four bedrooms, six baths and guest room. The foyer entrance is intimate “with an intricately inlaid mosaic floor and a cozy windowed dressing room,” the listing states.

Large rooms with tall ceilings and big windows bring in natural daylight. There’s also sunny, modern eat-in kitchen with French doors that open to a landscaped garden. Up a staircase, the master suite unfolds on the third floor, offering his and her dressing rooms, a fireplace, and one of the home’s three Juliet balconies.

The Cronkites turned the home into an elegant residence where they entertained world leaders, celebrities and business CEOs for almost 50 years, according to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.

“When the Cronkites sold the home in 1999, the new owner ... updated the home, respectively enhancing its best historical features while at the same time adding new features that would take it elegantly through the 21st century,” TopTenRealEstateDeals.com reported. “A brownstone with great bones, the home has beautiful millwork, stunning fireplaces, attractively-crafted plaster ceilings, large windows, a rear garden and three Juliet balconies from which to view it.”

The listing agent is Thomas Wexler of Leslie J. Garfield, Manhattan office.