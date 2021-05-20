Dad sues after photo of child with autism in SC school bathroom is posted to Snapchat

A dad is suing a school district after he said his child with autism was photographed in a restroom. Photo by Getty Images

A dad is suing a South Carolina school district after he said a student took a photo of his child in a restroom and posted it to Snapchat.

The man said his daughter, who has autism and a speech and language disability, was attending West Ashley High School, where an Individualized Education Program required that an adult supervise her on trips to the bathroom.

But in November 2019, the girl was sent alone to the restroom, where another student photographed her “with the stall door open,” according to a lawsuit filed Tuesday against the Charleston County School District.

After being contacted about the lawsuit on Thursday morning, Charleston County schools spokesperson Andy Pruitt told McClatchy News the district had been served and doesn’t comment on pending litigation.

In the lawsuit, the girl’s dad said the picture of his daughter was posted to the app Snapchat. An assistant principal told a school resource officer about the photo, and the student who took it was later charged by police, according to court records.

McClatchy News has reached out to the Charleston Police Department for confirmation on the charges. The department did not immediately respond Thursday.

Now, the father of the girl with autism is accusing Charleston County schools of negligence, saying in the lawsuit officials were supposed to protect his child from harm. He also said the district didn’t “implement and/or follow adequate policies and procedures to prevent or deter bullying.”

In regards to the photo, the lawsuit accuses the district of “failing to take reasonable action to adequately investigate the incident” and “failing to take reasonable action to adequately respond to the incident... by punishing the student responsible.”

The dad and his daughter “suffered pain and suffering, mental anguish, emotional suffering, and loss of the capacity to enjoy life, as a result of CCSD’s acts and omissions,” according to the lawsuit. He is seeking unspecified relief for damages.