‘A rotting corpse in my driveway.’ Man finds dismembered body at his NC home, cops say

Police in North Carolina are searching for clues after an unidentified woman’s body was found in the driveway of a stranger’s home.

The victim was discovered Monday morning at a house on Bright Street in Goldsboro, about an hour southeast of Raleigh in Wayne County. Emergency dispatchers received a call just after 9:30 a.m. from 50-year-old Rodney Daniels, who said he discovered the body after coming home from his girlfriend’s house.

“It looks like there is a rotting corpse on my driveway,” he said in the 911 recording. “It looks like the legs was cut off.... If you could send a cop down, it doesn’t look good.”

The police report indicates the victim is a white female, but a spokesperson for the Goldsboro Police Department said they do not know the victim’s age. She declined to provide any additional information beyond the report.

Police confirmed they were investigating a deceased person in the 300 block of Bright Street in a news release Monday and are asking for the public’s help identifying a vehicle believed to be connected. The car appears to be a dark-colored sedan with a sunroof.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Goldsboro/Wayne County Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255 or submit a TIP at p3tips.com.