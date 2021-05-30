Dad dives into river to try to save 5-year-old who fell in while fishing, TX cops say

The photo shows an image of the Guadalupe River from a highway bridge in Kerrville, Texas. Screengrab: Google Maps

An afternoon spent fishing ended in tragedy Saturday when a 5-year-old boy fell in the Guadalupe River in Texas.

The boy and his dad were fishing on the river when he fell in around 12:45 p.m., the Kerrville Police Department wrote in a Facebook post.

His dad immediately dove in to try to rescue the boy, but couldn’t find him.

Police said “visibility in the water was extremely limited due to the recent heavy rains.”

Divers with the Kerrville Fire Department began searching for the boy and recovered his body roughly two hours after he’d fallen in, police said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The Kerrville Police Department extends our deepest condolences to the family and friends of this child.”

The child’s name has not been released.

Kerrville is roughly 65 miles northwest of San Antonio.

