Man attacks Montana home while yelling he wants to ‘get rid of’ LGBTQ people, feds say

A Montana man is accused of firing shots into a home while yelling he wanted to “get rid of the lesbians [and] gays,” federal officials said. He faces firearm and hate crime charges.

John Russell Howald, 44, of Basin, is accused of trying to kill a person, identified by the U.S. Department of Justice as a member of the LGBTQ community, by firing a gun into their home on March 22 in Basin “because of their actual and perceived sexual orientation,” according to a release from the department.

While shooting into the person’s home, Howald threatened them with “violent, homophobic slurs,” the DOJ said. The attack “included an attempt to kill” the victim, according to the release.

A federal grand jury in Billings indicted Howald May 20.

If convicted, Howald could face life in prison for the hate crime charge and a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison for the firearm charge. His arraignment is scheduled in Great Falls June 29, the department said.