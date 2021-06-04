Manhattan DA follows the money in Trump probe by presenting grand jury testimony from top finance exec

NEW YORK — Manhattan prosecutors delving into ex-President Donald Trump’s business affairs reportedly presented a grand jury testimony by a Trump Organization official described in documents obtained by The New York Daily News as the man who “took care of the actual movement of money.”

Jeff McConney — the senior vice president and controller of the Trump Organization — testified before the Manhattan grand jury recently impaneled by District Attorney Cy Vance, Jr., according to ABC News, which cited two sources with direct knowledge.

The News was not able to confirm that McConney has testified.

But his knowledge of the Trump Organization’s operations could be key to Vance’s prosecution.

In depositions six years ago over the implosion of Trump University, Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg shed light on the breadth of McConney’s power and knowledge of Trump’s finances.

“Jeff McConney has been working with me for a long time, and he knows that I’m a stickler for what I guess you call micromanaging to some degree,” Weisselberg testified in the June 2015 deposition obtained by The News.

“But over time, I’ve given Jeff some more latitude to make decisions on his own,” Weisselberg went on, confirming he named McConney his controller when he was promoted to CFO “in the ’90s.”

Weisselberg confirmed McConney was trusted enough to be copied on an email chain in which Weisselberg sought to confirm that moving Trump University to a “fictitious” address outside the jurisdiction of New York regulators wouldn’t involve any actual expenses related to a “physical move.”

Asked who funded the payroll for Trump University, Weisselberg said McConney was the one who would know.

“Jeff McConney took care of the actual movement of money,” he said, adding that he suspected it was either Trump who personally funded the operation or “the DJT entity.”

“Jeff could have taken a shortcut, which he does sometimes, (I’m) not always thrilled about it, and goes directly from Donald right to Trump University and bypasses the — the intermediary entity,” Allen testified.

He said the Trump Organization’s internal approval process for moving large sums of money outside was for McConney to “prepare a memorandum that we have to move money,” and then either Allen or Trump himself would approve or deny the request.

“Jeff could move money from Donald into another Trump entity. That’s OK,” Weisselberg said.

Manhattan DA Vance is working in concert with state Attorney General Letitia James to uncover potential tax, bank, and insurance fraud carried out by Trump and top honchos at his namesake company before he was elected president.

McConney is likely to be among several Trump Organization staffers called before the special grand jury hearing evidence in the criminal inquiry.

Prosecutors in recent months have subpoenaed documents related to Weisselberg, a longtime Trump lieutenant. They’ve also sought documents relating to his son, Barry Weisselberg, who runs the mostly-cash only Wollman and Lasker skating rinks in Central Park.

In deposition testimony previously reported exclusively by The News, Barry and Allen Weisselberg described reaping hundreds of thousands of dollars annually working for Trump’s real estate company.

In a deposition given in 2018 in his divorce case, Barry Weisselberg said that he and his ex-wife, Jennifer, lived rent-free in a “corporate apartment” overlooking Central Park from 2005 through 2012 with their two kids.

He also admitted that his father paid for virtually every aspect of his family’s life — including his grandkids’ tuition fees at the elite Columbia Grammar and Prep, running $49,000 per child annually.

If Barry and Jennifer Weisselberg failed to declare their “corporate apartment” as compensation after their wedding, Vance’s office could use that oversight to put pressure on Allen Weisselberg to cooperate.

Jennifer Weisselberg is cooperating with state prosecutors in Manhattan as is Trump’s former fixer Michael Cohen. Both have become vocal critics of the former president since their respective ex-communications from Trump world.

McConney has not been charged with criminal wrongdoing, nor have Barry or Allen Weisselberg.

Trump claims he is innocent and has decried the investigation in his home state as “a continuation of the greatest Witch Hunt in American history.” The former president has not been charged with any crimes and still innocent in the eyes of the law.

McConney did not immediately respond to The News’ request for comment. The Weisselbergs’ attorney Mary Mulligan declined to comment.

The Manhattan DA’s office does not comment on pre-indictment matters.