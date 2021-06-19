National

COVID-19 rates dip to new all-time low of 0.39% in New York state

DAVE GOLDINER New York Daily News

NEW YORK — Coronavirus infection rates fell again Saturday to new all-time lows in New York state.“ New Yorkers are getting a new lease on life as we defeat this pandemic and reopen our state’s economy for the future,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.

The seven-day average test rate dropped to 0.39%, a figure that has decreased every day for more than two months now. A relatively paltry 418 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in the past day out of more than 107,000 tests administered.

Hospitalizations also dropped to 519 and nine New Yorkers died of the deadly virus.

More than 70% of adults statewide are now fully vaccinated and counting. About 500,000 life-saving doses of the vaccines have been given in the state during the past week.

