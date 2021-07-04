Luxembourg Premier Bettel hospitalized after COVID-19 diagnosis

Luxembourg Prime Minister Xavier Bettel was admitted to hospital on Sunday, a week after testing positive for COVID-19.

The premier’s positive test came days after he attended a June 24-25 summit meeting with other European Union leaders in Brussels.

Bettel, 48, will remain in the hospital as a precaution for 24 hours for tests and observation, the Luxembourg government said in a statement on its website.

Bettel received his first vaccine dose on May 6, he announced in a tweet at the time. Local media reported that the premier received the AstraZeneca shot.