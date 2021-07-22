Woman seeks up to $1 million from Texas Walmart for injuries from a swinging door

A woman sued Walmart because of injuries she said she suffered by a swinging door at the store. AP

A woman suffered long-term injuries last year when a swinging door struck her at Walmart — and now she’s suing the national retailer.

Samantha Pompa wants up to $1 million from Walmart and one of the store’s employees following the incident at a store in Laredo, Texas, according to the lawsuit filed Wednesday in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Texas.

On July 18, 2020, Pompa was shopping at Walmart when an employee came through a pair of swinging doors with a cart, the lawsuit states. The doors struck Pompa, causing her to fall and injure herself.

Pompa’s injuries were not stated in the lawsuit. Her lawyer stated in the lawsuit she will likely “continue to suffer into the future in terms of physical pain, mental anguish, physical impairment (and) loss of earning capacity.”

The employee, who was not named, failed to properly control the cart and keep a proper lookout when using it, the attorney states in the lawsuit.

It was Walmart’s “negligence” that led to the incident and the woman’s injuries, according to the lawsuit.

“Walmart committed acts and/or omissions of negligence by failing to properly or reasonably train or supervise its employee,” the attorney states.

Because of her injuries and the long-term effects they may have, Pompa wants at least $250,000 and up to $1 million from Walmart.