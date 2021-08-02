‘Family Guy’ creator wants to move show off Fox because of Tucker Carlson comments

Seth MacFarlane said recent comments by Tucker Carlson make him wish “Family Guy” were off Fox. Associated Press

The relationship between “Family Guy” creator Seth MacFarlane and Fox may be reaching a boiling point — with Tucker Carlson to blame.

MacFarlane, who created the beloved comedy in 1999 and voices numerous characters, said a recent opinion piece by the Fox News host makes him “wish Family Guy was on any other network.”

It’s unclear what piece MacFarlane is referring to. In Carlson’s most recent column, he claims without evidence that the CDC has been lying about COVID-19 and the vaccine.

“Look, Fox, we both know this marriage isn’t working anymore,” MacFarlane said Sunday.

MacFarlane added a joke about his relationship with NBC. Last year, MacFarlane signed a $200 million deal with NBCUniversal after spending decades with 20th Century Fox Television, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

It’s not his first dust-up with Fox. He said in June 2018 he was “embarrassed” to work for Fox over separate remarks from Carlson, The Hill reported. MacFarlane later deleted the tweet.

Season 20 of “Family Guy” will premiere Sept. 26 on Fox. His other shows “The Orville” and “American Dad” moved to other networks after premiering on Fox.