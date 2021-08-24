California fire captain slams vaccine mandates as ‘tyranny’ — and may face punishment

Los Angeles Fire Department Capt. Christian Granucci posted a 12 minute video on Aug. 23, 2021, condemning the city’s recently passed vaccine mandate ordinance. Screengrab from YouTube

A Los Angeles fire captain posted a video Monday criticizing the city’s recent COVID-19 vaccine mandate for all city employees as “tyranny.”

Now, officials say he may face disciplinary action.

The 12 minute video reposted on YouTube shows Los Angeles Fire Department Capt. Christian Granucci speaking out against requiring the vaccines against coronavirus, taking aim at his fire department and union for not standing up to the new rules.

Granucci is seen in the video wearing his official uniform.

“This isn’t even about vaccinated versus unvaccinated. This is tyranny. This is about freedom of choice,” he said in the video.

The Los Angeles City Council unanimously voted to institute a vaccine requirement for all city workers, including first responders last week. The mandate would go into effect in early October.

A medical condition or religious beliefs can grant a person exemption from the ordinance.

But Granucci said he didn’t think the exemptions would work for firefighters.

“The department has said that we can seek medical exemptions if we so choose,” he said. “That is pie in the sky.”

Granucci is part of a labor union called the United Firefighters of Los Angeles City, which he cites multiple times in the video.

He said he is giving the union an opportunity to “step in front of this” and “do the right thing.” Otherwise, he said he and hundreds of other members will proceed with legal challenges against the city.

“We have an attorney on retainer,” he said “And he is a shark.”

The union did not immediately respond Tuesday to a request for comment from McClatchy News.

In a statement obtained by the Los Angeles Times, Freddy Escobar, president of United Firefighters of Los Angeles City Local 112, said “there is a near unanimous consensus that states, cities, and counties have the legal right to proceed with mandatory vaccination policies” — but added the union doesn’t support tying vaccine mandates to employment.

The union does, however, encourage members to get a COVID-19 vaccine, Escobar said, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The Los Angeles Fire Department learned about the video on Tuesday, department spokesperson Cheryl Getuiza said in a statement.

“While we respect the individual’s right to his opinion, he is not authorized to speak on behalf of the Department,” the statement read. “The individual is in uniform and appears to be on duty, thereby giving the impression that he is speaking in an official capacity.”

“Therefore, the matter has been submitted to our Professional Standards Division for investigation, which may lead to disciplinary action,” the statement continued.