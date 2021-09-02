Client waiting for appointment finds therapist stabbed to death, Georgia police say

A murder investigation is underway after a Georgia therapist was found stabbed to death in his Ringgold office, local authorities say.

It was a client who discovered Glenn Fraser’s body around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday while waiting for their appointment, WSB-TV reported, citing Catoosa County Sheriff Gary Sisk. The 54-year-old had suffered multiple stab wounds.

McClatchy News reached out to the sheriff’s office Thursday and is awaiting a response.

“Fraser’s clients were waiting for a scheduled meeting to begin when one of them opened a door to the counselor’s office to use a restroom and made the discovery,” Sisk told The Catoosa County News in a statement. “We believe Fraser was alive early Tuesday morning but appears to have been absent from later scheduled meetings.”

No other injuries were reported.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Sarah Moorefield, whose daughter was one of Fraser’s patients, said the counselor “always went above and beyond” their expectations, WTVC reported.

“He was an awesome person, great,” Moore told the news station. “I mean, he listened. I felt like for the first time in years that somebody was actually listening to me also, and really sympathizing with everything and really getting to know [my daughter] personally.”

Anyone with information on Fraser or patients with missed sessions is asked to call Catoosa County Detective Chris Lyons at 706 935-2424, extension 2525.

Ringgold is about 20 miles southeast of Chattanooga, Tennessee.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER