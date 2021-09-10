Driver hit 167 mph in fatal livestreamed crash, Colorado DA says. He’s going to prison

A 44-year-old man was sentenced to prison on Sept. 10, 2021, on charges of vehicular homicide, reckless manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident causing death. Bryan Kirby is accused of crashing into another vehicle in 2018 that left the driver dead. Merced Sun-Star

A 44-year-old man was sentenced to prison on Friday following a livestreamed high-speed car crash that left another driver dead in Colorado, officials said.

Bryan Kirby was sentenced to 15 years in prison after being convicted by a county jury on July 15 of vehicular homicide, reckless manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident causing death, according to a news release from Colorado’s 17th Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

Kirby livestreamed the 2018 incident on Facebook while driving along the E-470 road in Adams County near the Denver and Aurora metro area, the news release states.

His speed ranged from 120 to 150 mph throughout the video, and he could be heard saying “we cruise at 140,” prosecutors say. Kirby also reached speeds as high as 167 mph before crashing into another vehicle on the road.

Before his livestream ended, he had accelerated to 120 mph. Then he crossed over two lines and hit a dark sedan driving in the right lane, the release says.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The driver of the sedan, identified by CBS4 as Robert Hamilton, 67, was pronounced dead at the scene. died at the scene, officials said, and Kirby fled.

“Mr. Kirby’s unconscionable and reckless actions took a life and destroyed a family,” District Attorney Brian Mason said. “My hope is this conviction will serve as a warning for others who even contemplate this kind of behavior. Put your phone down when you drive! And do not ever livestream yourself driving a car. Mr. Kirby’s behavior extinguished a life and now he’s going to prison. This simply did not have to happen.”

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER