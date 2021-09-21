Police: Woman wanted after report of puppy thrown into ocean

Police are searching for a woman after beachgoers at a Georgia beach reported that an injured puppy was being thrown into the ocean earlier this month.

Tybee Island police officers encountered the dog’s owner Sept. 12 and retrieved the puppy, the agency said in a statement. Police say she told officers her dog had been injured a week earlier, and she did not have the money to seek medical treatment.

Officers cited Candy Selena Marban with violating a city cruelty to animals ordinance and allowed her to go, police said.

“The original call was that she was throwing the dog into the water," Tybee Island police Lt. Emory Randolph told The Associated Press on Tuesday. “Some witnesses were very upset about that."

“I believe when the officers got there on scene, he was laying in the sand and covered in sand," Randolph said. “He just laid there in a ball."

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

One of the dog's legs was severely injured, said Randolph, adding that he was not certain exactly how the leg had been hurt.

“There was no attempt to obtain professional medical treatment," he said.

Officers took the puppy in for emergency medical treatment in Savannah. After a veterinarian decided the puppy would have to be euthanized because its injuries were so severe, detectives secured a warrant for a more serious felony charge of aggravated cruelty to animals, police said.

Police circulated a wanted poster with a picture of Marban and her dog. They say she has ties to Gainesville, Georgia, and they have been in contact with law officers in the Gainesville area in hopes of finding her.

“New information suggests that she may be in the Savannah area, but she could be anywhere,” police said in an update on the case.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

“Right now we're open to any leads," Randolph said.