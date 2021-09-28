Young child dashes for help as 120-pound dog kills mom in home, Oregon officials say

A dog killed a 42-year-old Myrtle Point, Oregon, woman who was watching it for a friend in front of her two young children, authorities say.

The 120-pound dog, described by Coos County sheriff’s deputies as a pit bull mix, had been shut in a bedroom in Amber Dawn LaBelle’s apartment, KOIN reported. A friend left the dog while he ran errands.

LaBelle opened the door and the dog attacked her in front of her two children, ages 8 and 5, KCBY reported. One of the kids ran for help.

Two neighbors rushed to the apartment and pulled the dog off LaBelle, KDRV reported.

A Myrtle Point police officer responding to 911 calls about the attack shot and killed the dog when it lunged at him while one of the neighbors held it, The Oregonian reported.

LaBelle was airlifted to a Springfield hospital, where she died of her injuries early Saturday morning, according to the publication.

“We have received information that this is not the first incident where this particular dog had attacked other individuals,” Coos County District Attorney Paul Frasier said in a news release, KCBY reported. “It is our understanding that this dog attacked two minor children in Springfield in July of this year.”

No charges have been filed in the attack while an investigation continues, authorities said.

