Seven baby squirrels got their tails in a knot. Then Michigan cops stepped in to help

Seven baby squirrels got their tails tied together and fell out of a tree nest in Michigan. Photo from Grand Blanc Township Police Department on Facebook.

These baby squirrels got in a bind — literally.

Seven squirrels were found at the bottom of a tree in Michigan with their tails tied in a knot, according to the Grand Blanc Township Police Department. When officers learned of the predicament, they went to help out.

“It appears they became entangled while in their nest and finally grew to a point the nest couldn’t hold them,” police posted Friday on Facebook.

So, while the mother squirrel watched, the officers and a resident untangled the mess and freed her kits, police said.

“Their tails will need a little time to fill back in, but they are safe,” police said.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

This isn’t the first time young squirrels have been found with their tails tied together.

In 2018, six squirrel kits got tied together in Nebraska and a wildlife rehab organization spent an hour untangling them while under anesthesia, McClatchy News reported.

In Wisconsin the same year, the tails of five squirrels got knotted with long grass, strips of plastic and other human-made material, McClatchy News reported.

So, why does this keep happening?

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Squirrels can get their tails stuck together after spending months together in their drey, or nest, according to Skedaddle Humane Wildlife Control, a company with locations in the U.S. and Canada.

“The material used to build the nest often gets entangled with the tails and merges them together,” according to Skedaddle Humane Wildlife Control. “Over time the situation becomes more complicated as additional material joins the fusion and the fur becomes matted, essentially trapping the squirrels together.”

Grand Blanc Township is located 11 miles from Flint, Michigan.