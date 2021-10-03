More than 5,700 pounds of lobster recalled nationwide on listeria concerns

About 5,749 pounds of frozen cooked lobster meat from Greenhead Lobster Products got recalled Saturday after Greenhead found the presence of listeria monocytogenes in a sampling of its own products.

The Greenhead-written recall notice says the lobster products went nationwide through wholesale distributors.

Here’s what’s been recalled:

▪ Greenhead Lobster Frozen Cooked Claw and Knuckle Meat, 2-pound bag, best by dates 5/10/23, 6/8/23, 6/9/23, 6/10/23,6/15/23, 6/17/23, 6/23/23, 6/28/23 and 8/3/23;

▪ Greenhead Lobster Frozen Cooked Claw and Knuckle Meat, 1-pound bag, best by 6/22/23;

▪ Greenhead Lobster Frozen Cooked Claw and Knuckle Meat, 10.3-ounce bag, best by dates 5/10/23, 6/9/23 and 6/10/23;

▪ Greenhead Lobster Frozen Cooked Broken Meat, 2-pound bag, best by dates 5/10/23, 6/17/23, 6/22/23, 6/23/23, 8/3/23, 8/24/23 and 8/25/23;

A label from a case of recalled Greenhead Lobster Frozen Cooked Broken Meat FDA

▪ Greenhead Lobster Frozen Cooked Tail Meat, 2-pound bag, best by dates 6/17/23, 6/22/23 and 6/23/23;

▪ Greenhead Lobster Frozen Cooked Scored Claws, 3-pound bag, best by dates 6/8/23 and 6/15/23.

The label on a case of recalled Greenhead Lobster Frozen Cooked Scored Claws FDA

Listeria is much less widespread as salmonella, but much more lethal, killing about 260 of the 1,600 Americans infected each year, the CDC says. In addition to senior citizens and children under 5 as being the most vulnerable to salmonella’s worse effects, add pregnant wome. They can suffer stillbirths and miscarriage. Listeria symptoms include nausea, diarrhea, high fever, severe headaches, stomachaches, stiffness, confusion and poor balance.

If you have the lobster recalled, toss it or return it to the store of purchase for a full refund. If you have questions, call Greenhead at 207-367-0950, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Eastern time.