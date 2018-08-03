Dog found alive after hiding in oven to escape Greece wildfires
Loukoumakis, a white poodle-cross, managed to survive a deadly wildfire in Mati, Greece by hiding in an outside oven. Loukoumakis has been groomed and put on a course of antibiotics and is said to be making a slow but steady recovery.
Two boys were rescued at a flooded cave in Thailand’s Chiang Rai province on Monday, July 9, bring the total number of those rescued to seven, according to Reuters, citing the Thai Royal Navy and a local witness.
A Vancouver police officer scolded a mother for leaving her children, ages 3 and 6, in a hot car while she grocery shopped on the afternoon of July 3. Police said they received multiple emergency calls about two children, who were said to be in di
92-year-old Norm Geolat talks about his garden and growing a square watermelon. You can visit with Norm every Thursday between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. through October at the Swansea Farmers market, where he serves as the Market Master.
Mascoutah District 9’s superintendent and a leader at Equality Illinois, the state’s civil rights organization for LGBTQ people, issued statements in response to Mascoutah Middle School principal’s Facebook post about transgender people from 2015.
Local grocers announce the 40th anniversary of Highland's Tru-Buy, a local grocery store located at 610 Broadway. Local shoppers share why they have continued to give the store their business over the years.
The owner of Heather Pearson Photography hosted a game day for her model team #FLYGIRLS and local pediatric cancer survivors and their siblings. The day is meant to acquaint the group before the Leaps of Love benefit fashion show on Aug. 11.
Take a look at the last full day of Belleville West high school Marching Maroons summer band camp. Camp ends for the 160 member band on Friday August 3rd with a performance at 6 p.m. First competition will be September 15, in Murphysboro.