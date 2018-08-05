Nicaragua NGO closes offices amid unrest, denounces threats

FILE - In this July 26, 2018 file photo, a demonstrator fires a home made mortar while others gather to commemorate 100 days of anti-government protests demanding the resignation of President Daniel Ortega and the release of all political prisoners, in Managua, Nicaragua. The rights group, Nicaraguan Pro-Human Rights Association, which has documented killings during months of political unrest, says it is closing its offices due to threats and harassment. (AP Photo/Alfredo Zuniga, File) Alfredo Zuniga AP