Indonesian president picks cleric as running mate in 2019

Indonesian President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, center left, and his running mate Ma’ruf Amin, center right, greet their supporters prior to formal registration as candidates for the 2019 presidential election in Jakarta, Indonesia. Friday, Aug. 10,2018. The battle lines for Indonesia’s 2019 presidential election were drawn Friday as president Jokowi formally registered as a candidate after choosing a conservative Islamic cleric as his running mate. Tatan Syuflana AP Photo