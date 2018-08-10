India lawmaker dresses as Hitler to criticize prime minister

Indian lawmaker Naramalli Sivaprasa stands dressed like Adolf Hitler outside the Indian parliament building in New Delhi, India, Friday, Aug. 10, 2018. Sivaprasa appeared in Parliament dressed like Hitler with a toothbrush moustache and wearing a khaki coat with swastika symbols on his pocket and arm. His demand: More funds for the development of his state in southern India. He said he wanted to send a message to Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to follow Hitler. (AP Photo) AP