US ambassador urges UK to back Trump on Iran nuke deal

FILE - In this file photo dated Friday, July 13, 2018, U.S. President Donald Trump walks with US Ambassador Woody Johnson, left, before boarding Marine One helicopter in London. According to comments published Sunday Aug. 12, 2018, U.S. ambassador Johnson is urging Britain to back President Donald Trump in pulling out of the Iran nuclear agreement, saying a united front is the best way to persuade Tehran to change its course.(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, FILE) Pablo Martinez Monsivais AP