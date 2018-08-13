UAE responds to AP report on deals with al-Qaida in Yemen

Emirati Brig. Gen. Musallam al-Rashedi speaks to journalists during a news conference regarding Yemen in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Monday, Aug. 13, 2018. The United Arab Emirates on Monday described itself as actively fighting al-Qaida’s branch in Yemen after an Associated Press report outlined how Emirati forces cut secret deals with the militants to get them to abandon territory. (AP Photo/Jon Gambrell) Jon Gambrell AP