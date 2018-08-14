Abbot’s murder in desert monastery shocks Egypt’s Christians

FILE - In this May 27, 2017 file photo, a priest walks in front of St. Samuel the Confessor Monastery in Maghagha, Egypt. The killing of a respected bishop in a desert monastery north of Cairo has opened a rare window onto the cloistered world of Egypt’s Coptic Orthodox Church. It’s one of the oldest Christian communities in the world and the one that introduced monasticism to the faith. But the killing of the abbot, and the arrest of two monks suspected in his death, has shaken the church. Amr Nabil, File AP Photo