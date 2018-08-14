Dutch government honors outgoing UN human rights chief

FILE - In this Feb. 7, 2018, file photo, U.N. human rights chief Zeid Ra’ad al-Hussein pauses during a press conference in Jakarta, Indonesia. Zeid defended his outspoken criticism of rights abuses in dozens of countries from Myanmar and Hungary to the United States on Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018, insisting that his office doesn’t “bring shame on governments, they shame themselves.” Zeid stressed at a farewell press conference at U.N. headquarters that “silence does not earn you any respect - none.” (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara, File) Dita Alangkara AP