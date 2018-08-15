Key ruling due for women on trial in Kim Jong Nam killing

Vietnamese Doan Thi Huong, center, is escorted by police as she arrives for a court hearing at Shah Alam High Court in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018. Malaysian court will rule on Thursday whether the two women, Doan and Indonesia’s Siti Aisyah, will be acquitted or call their defense, for the brazen assassination of North Korea leader’s half brother, Kim Jong Nam. Yam G-Jun AP Photo