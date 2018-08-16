The Latest: Indonesia envoy shocked by Malaysia trial ruling

Indonesian Siti Aisyah, left, is escorted by police as she arrives for a court hearing at Shah Alam High Court in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018. Malaysian court will rule on Thursday whether the two women, Siti Aisyah and Vietnam’s Doan Thi Huong, will be acquitted or call their defense, for the brazen assassination of North Korea leader’s half brother, Kim Jong Nam. Jeffrey Ong AP Photo