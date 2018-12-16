Sri Lanka swears in ousted prime minister to end political crisis

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka – In a move to end Sri Lanka's ongoing political crisis, President Maithripala Sirisena has sworn in Ranil Wickremesinghe as prime minister, seven weeks after he was sacked from the post, officials said Sunday.
Sirisena, who removed Wickremesinghe from the post on Oct. 26 and appointed former President Mahinda Rajapaksa as premier, was forced to re-appoint Wickremesinghe to the prime minister's post after a court ruling.
Wickremesinghe is scheduled to nominate his Cabinet later in the day.
Sirisena and Rajapaksa from the United People's Freedom Alliance, or UPFA, initially believed they could gain majority support in the country's 225-seat national parliament in the capital Colombo, but failed.
Rajapaksa is known principally for bringing Sri Lanka's long civil war to an end with a relentless army offensive, and has been accused of war crimes.
Sirisena had previously strongly objected to the re-appointment of Wickremesinghe.
Wickremesinghe's Cabinet will be limited to 30 members in contrast to 45 members earlier under a former coalition government between the parties of Wickremesinghe and Rajapaksa.
The president unexpectedly sacked Wickremesinghe and appointed Rajapaksa in his place on Oct. 26, but failed to secure a majority in parliament for the appointment.
He then dissolved parliament and called fresh elections, but was overruled by the Supreme Court last month.
At the beginning of this month, the Court of Appeals suspended Rajapaksa and his cabinet from office, a decision which was upheld by the Supreme Court on Friday.
Sirisena was supported by Wickremesinghe's UNP in the January 2015 presidential elections, and their parties went on to form a coalition government.
However, earlier this year, differences emerged between the two sides and the president has accused Wickremesinghe and his party of corruption, of selling state assets to foreign companies and even of planning to assassinate him.
Sirisena is planning to contest presidential elections for a second term but his efforts may have taken a blow with this crisis.
One of Sirisena's main pledges in the run-up to the 2015 presidential elections was that he would abolish the executive presidential system and strengthen parliamentary powers.
