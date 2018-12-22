Aid ship with 311 migrants ignored by Italy, heads to Spain

In this Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, photo, migrants sit in a rubber dinghy after Proactiva Open Arms, a Spanish NGO, spotted and rescued them in the Central Mediterranean Sea at 45 miles (72 kilometers) from Al Khums, Lybia. The Spanish NGO Open Arms have rescued about 300 migrants from 3 boats crossing the Mediterranean from North Africa to Europe on Friday. Olmo Calvo AP Photo