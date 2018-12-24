Stealth Indonesia tsunami turns perfect night into nightmare

A rescue team walks near an audio mixer damaged by a tsunami at Tanjung Lesung beach resorts Indonesia, Monday, Dec. 24, 2018. The tsunami that roared ashore in Indonesia from the Sunda Strait, killing more than 280 people and injuring over 1,000, was particularly cruel. It hit on a busy holiday weekend when many people were enjoying the warm night breeze on the beach under a full moon. And unlike most big waves, typically alerted by an earthquake's violent shaking, this was a stealth attack. Achmad Ibrahim AP Photo