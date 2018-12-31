AP Investigation: Aid stolen as Yemen starves

A woman sits with her baby inside a shelter for displaced persons in Ibb, Yemen, in this Aug. 3, 2018 photo. An AP investigation found that large amounts of international food aid is making into the country, but once there, the food often isn’t getting to people who need it most. Factions on all sides of the conflict have kept food from communities not in their favor, diverted it to front-line combat units or sold it for profit on the black market, according to public records, confidential documents and interviews with aid workers, officials and average citizens. Nariman El-Mofty AP Photo