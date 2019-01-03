Californian sailor welcomes discovery of yacht in Australia

This Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019, photo supplied by South Australia Police shows the upturned sloop Wild Eyes that was found drifting off the Australian coast on Dec. 31, 2018. Californian solo sailor Abby Sunderland says her "heart skipped a beat" with news that the yacht she abandoned in the remote Indian Ocean in 2010 during an ill-fated round-the-world attempt has been found off the Australian coast. (South Australia Police via AP) AP