Status of women at Italian game in SArabia draws criticism

FILE - In this Thursday, June 14, 2018 filer, Saudi women sit in the stands ahead of the group A match between Russia and Saudi Arabia which opens the 2018 soccer World Cup at the Luzhniki stadium in Moscow, Russia. Facing increasing criticism by government members over the decision to play the Italian Super Cup in Saudi Arabia, Serie A's president is hailing the match as a "historic" opportunity for Saudi women to attend an international game. After tickets for the Jan. 16 match went on sale with specified sectors for "singles" and "families" to separate men and women, Interior Minister Matteo Salvini declared that it was "a shame." There had already been calls for the game to be moved after the killing of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi. Hassan Ammar, File AP Photo