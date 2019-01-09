Huge crowd of Filipino Catholics gathers amid terror fears

Filipino Roman Catholic devotees raise their hands in prayer as the image of the Black Nazarene is readied for a raucous procession to celebrate its feast day Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019, in Manila, Philippines. Tens of thousands of mostly barefoot Filipino Catholics joined the annual procession of a centuries-old statue of Jesus Christ to celebrate the Feast of the Black Nazarene which usually ends before dawn the next day. Bullit Marquez AP Photo