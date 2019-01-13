Prominent German politician defends departure from Twitter

FILE -- In this Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019 photo Robert Habeck, co-chairman of the German Green party, speaks during as press conference in Frankfurt on the Oder, Germany. One of Germany’s most prominent politicians is defending his decision to leave Twitter, questioned by some political rivals. dpa via AP

FILE -- In this Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019 photo Robert Habeck, co-chairman of the German Green party, speaks during as press conference in Frankfurt on the Oder, Germany. One of Germany’s most prominent politicians is defending his decision to leave Twitter, questioned by some political rivals. Patrick Pleul