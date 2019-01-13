Poland: Gdansk mayor stabbed on stage at charity event

A private broadcaster in Poland is reporting that the mayor of the city of Gdansk has been stabbed at a charity event.
TVN24 reported that a man attacked 53-year-old Mayor Pawel Adamowicz while he was on stage on Sunday for the finale of the charity event in the Baltic city.
The broadcaster reported that a suspect was detained. Other Polish media said a knife was used in the attack.
No other details were immediately available.
