UN, church officials press Italy to let migrants disembark

U.N. agencies dealing with refugees and children are pressing Italy to allow 47 migrants, rescued at sea a week ago, to disembark.
Three U.N. agencies said in a joint statement Europe's "boat-by-boat" approach to migrants must be replaced by a system for safe disembarking in the central Mediterranean.
Catholic Church officials also joined the call Saturday for Italy to allow the rescue boat Sea-Watch 3, now off Sicily's coast, to have a safe port. The boat, operated by a German NGO, rescued the 47 off Libya on Jan. 19.
Fishermen, priests and ordinary citizens turned out for a solidarity rally near Syracuse, Sicily, where the boat could be seen from shore.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini has refused to let private rescue boats disembark migrants, arguing they encourage human traffickers.
Comments