Snow-shoveling brawl with 71-year-old neighbor gets 61-year-old woman arrested, cops say

A 61-year-old woman upset at how her 71-year-old neighbor disposed of snow shoveled off her vehicle retaliated by slinging a shovel of the stuff at the other woman, police in Canada say.

“At one point, she scooped some snow onto her shovel, lifted it to about her waist, flung the shovel and threw the snow,” said inspector Cate Welsh, CBC reported.





That sparked a fight, resulting in the 71-year-old woman suffering a cut to her cheek and bruised wrists, police in Guelph, Ontario, wrote in a statement posted online Jan. 30. She did not require medical care.





The Jan. 9 scuffle took place in an apartment parking lot in Guelph, west of Toronto, police wrote.





Police arrested the 61-year-old woman on suspicion of assault after interviewing witnesses, officers wrote. She has a March court date. The woman’s name was not released by police.





“Show some goodwill,” Welsh suggested, CBC reported. “If you’re shoveling your spot, it doesn’t hurt to do the one next to you.”