Poland’s political divide widens more after mayor is slain

FILE - In this May 1, 2018, file photo, anti-fascists shout slogans against members of the far-right National-Radical Camp in Warsaw, Poland. Poland's political fissures have widened in recent months, pitting conservatives, many of them government supporters, against liberal critics who accuse the leadership of threatening the country's hard-won democracy by undermining the independence of the judiciary and the media. Czarek Sokolowski, File AP Photo